Tervita (TSE:TEV) Receives Hold Rating from Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tervita (TSE:TEV) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital upgraded Tervita from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Tervita from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Tervita from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

Shares of Tervita stock opened at C$1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 462.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. Tervita has a twelve month low of C$1.69 and a twelve month high of C$7.77.

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

