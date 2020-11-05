TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in October

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TerraVest Industries stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. TerraVest Industries has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

