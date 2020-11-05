TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in October

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
TerraVest Industries stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. TerraVest Industries has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
