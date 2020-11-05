Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Terrace Energy Corp (CVE:TZR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 30000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of $946,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.11.

Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Terrace Energy Company Profile (CVE:TZR)

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

