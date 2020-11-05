Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Terrace Energy Corp (CVE:TZR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 30000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of $946,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.11.

Get Terrace Energy alerts:

Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Terrace Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrace Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.