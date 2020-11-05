Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Up 15.7%

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s stock price shot up 15.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.54. 2,535,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,570,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Freyman acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at $523,076.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Usitalo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,099.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tenneco by 149.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tenneco in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tenneco in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

