Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

