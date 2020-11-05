Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
