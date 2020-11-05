Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Tembo Gold Corp (CVE:TEM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Tembo Gold shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 79,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $7.11 million and a P/E ratio of -65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

About Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania and the rest of Africa. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property that comprises 46 prospecting licenses and license applications covering an area of approximately 151 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

