TELUS Co. (T.TO) (T) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect TELUS Co. (T.TO) to post earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) stock opened at C$23.01 on Thursday. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of C$18.55 and a 12-month high of C$27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.94.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

