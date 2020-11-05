Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.75. Telenav shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 35,503 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Telenav had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%.

TNAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Telenav in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNAV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Telenav by 657.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Telenav by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telenav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Telenav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Telenav by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $225.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.

About Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

