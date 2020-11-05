Telemus Capital LLC Trims Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Sony by 6,200.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,214,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,477 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sony during the second quarter worth approximately $78,084,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sony by 245.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,137,000 after purchasing an additional 689,675 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sony during the second quarter worth approximately $36,218,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sony during the second quarter worth approximately $30,772,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNE. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $86.41 on Thursday. Sony Co. has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.