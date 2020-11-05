Telemus Capital LLC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Square by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Square by 12.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 2.3% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 10.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total value of $1,899,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $2,832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Square stock opened at $171.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.77 and a 200 day moving average of $124.45. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $193.44. The firm has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 276.27 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

