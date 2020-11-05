Telemus Capital LLC Takes Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 63.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161,674 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 46.5% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141,778 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 271.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 93.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,869 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $28,918,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

