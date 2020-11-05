Telemus Capital LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen by 6.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,990,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.64.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $355.63 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.68 and its 200-day moving average is $284.63.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.58 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.