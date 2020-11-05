Telemus Capital LLC Sells 95 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.56.

Shares of MLM opened at $253.76 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

