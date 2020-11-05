Telemus Capital LLC Sells 700 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,441,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,783,000 after buying an additional 648,710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,310,000 after purchasing an additional 60,968 shares during the period. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,610,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,432,000 after purchasing an additional 82,878 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,857,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $36.73 on Thursday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

