Telemus Capital LLC Sells 409 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 12.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Lennar by 14.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. BP PLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 851.4% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 285,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after acquiring an additional 255,427 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 14.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 588.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.72.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $86.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $3,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,964 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,918 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

