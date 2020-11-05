Telemus Capital LLC Sells 31,000 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 395.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 11.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $26.62 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $982.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

