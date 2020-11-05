Telemus Capital LLC Sells 234 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,587,540,000 after buying an additional 2,409,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $204,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,597 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $97,184,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $650,302,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $99,705,000 after purchasing an additional 543,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

Shares of PXD opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

