Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,317 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,555,000 after buying an additional 2,204,033 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,296,000 after buying an additional 1,704,350 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,358,000 after buying an additional 1,181,926 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,636,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,838,000 after buying an additional 892,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 21.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,979,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,407,000 after purchasing an additional 883,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,010 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTVA stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $34.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.