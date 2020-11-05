Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,492,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506,607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,675,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,650,000 after acquiring an additional 252,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,142,000 after acquiring an additional 223,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 544.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 159,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 134,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $80.92 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.38.

