Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Twitter by 430.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Twitter by 361.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 149.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 188.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $52.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $67,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $299,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,664 shares of company stock worth $3,879,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

