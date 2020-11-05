Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,599 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,480,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,745,000 after buying an additional 4,832,640 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,987,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,100,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,544,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,356,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,136,000 after buying an additional 2,036,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.97 million. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETRN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

