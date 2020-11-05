Telemus Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

