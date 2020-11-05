Telemus Capital LLC Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,018,000 after acquiring an additional 137,654 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 59.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

