Telemus Capital LLC Raises Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Parks bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 140,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,070 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

