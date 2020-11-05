Telemus Capital LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,789,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,878 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,201,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $579,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.60 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.