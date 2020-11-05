Telemus Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NARI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 19.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.