Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 549 Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 85.5% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UN opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Unilever Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UN shares. Societe Generale upgraded The Unilever Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Unilever Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Unilever Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

