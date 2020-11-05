Telemus Capital LLC Invests $771,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in RH by 10.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in RH by 125.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in RH by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of RH opened at $376.98 on Thursday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $410.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Several research firms recently commented on RH. Loop Capital increased their target price on RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on RH from $446.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RH in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.06.
RH Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
