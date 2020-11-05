Telemus Capital LLC Invests $771,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in RH by 10.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in RH by 125.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in RH by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RH opened at $376.98 on Thursday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $410.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.88 million. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RH. Loop Capital increased their target price on RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on RH from $446.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RH in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.06.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

