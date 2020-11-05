Telemus Capital LLC Invests $702,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Autodesk by 114.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $261,928,000 after purchasing an additional 600,473 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Autodesk by 191.5% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 627,201 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,020,000 after purchasing an additional 412,001 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 111.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $111,176,000 after purchasing an additional 252,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,848,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ADSK opened at $245.89 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $268.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.
Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.41.
In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
