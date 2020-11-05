Telemus Capital LLC Invests $702,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Autodesk by 114.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $261,928,000 after purchasing an additional 600,473 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Autodesk by 191.5% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 627,201 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,020,000 after purchasing an additional 412,001 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 111.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $111,176,000 after purchasing an additional 252,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,848,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK opened at $245.89 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $268.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.41.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.