Telemus Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 47.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,016,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,026 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,797,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 100.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 69,758 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $69.36 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.92.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

