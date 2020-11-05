Telemus Capital LLC Has $708,000 Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 150.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 67,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 40,670 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 94,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of LAZ opened at $35.87 on Thursday. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $549,182.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 250,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 64,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $2,049,969.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,861.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,552 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.