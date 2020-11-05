Telemus Capital LLC Has $686,000 Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 60.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 156.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.88.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $133.58 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a current ratio of 115.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.12%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,332.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.26 per share, with a total value of $59,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,589.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.