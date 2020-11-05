Telemus Capital LLC Has $615,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrison Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,370,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,373,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,684,000 after purchasing an additional 759,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,822,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,403,000 after purchasing an additional 669,361 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,774,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,725,000 after purchasing an additional 496,589 shares during the period.

VMBS opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

