Telemus Capital LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 6,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 2,476.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.75. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.