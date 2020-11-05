Telemus Capital LLC Has $475,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,942,000 after purchasing an additional 774,723 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,635,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 88,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,340,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

