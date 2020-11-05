Telemus Capital LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 68.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

