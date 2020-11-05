Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 184.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 35,350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 42.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IGMS. ValuEngine cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

In other news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 602 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $30,220.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,849,203.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 74,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $3,615,378.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 193,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,662,662 and sold 5,251 shares valued at $329,726. Insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $49.50 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $89.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -12.07.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

