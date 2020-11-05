Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 103.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $50.76 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.45.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

