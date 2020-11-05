Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,796,000 after buying an additional 70,533 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,111,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,225,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,916,000 after buying an additional 32,462 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,192,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,436,000 after buying an additional 111,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,885,000 after buying an additional 764,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

NYSE:PNC opened at $112.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

