Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 592,929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

