Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

NYSE FDX opened at $269.10 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $293.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.25 and a 200-day moving average of $184.77.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $1,309,683.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,552 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.