Telemus Capital LLC Buys 625 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $108.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $111.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.79.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

