Telemus Capital LLC Buys 6,175 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 44.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Anthony Daly Furey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $1,192,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $61,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,869 shares of company stock worth $6,336,206 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

