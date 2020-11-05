Telemus Capital LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth approximately $14,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,349 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth approximately $147,428,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,892,000 after purchasing an additional 735,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 89.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,935,000 after purchasing an additional 438,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,853,315.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.61.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $235.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of -207.97 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

