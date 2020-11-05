Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.75, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.61. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 12.75%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $104,083.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,346.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,526,193.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,560 shares of company stock valued at $10,688,532 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.26.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

