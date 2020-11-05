Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Phillips 66 by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,265,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,609,000 after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

PSX stock opened at $47.92 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

