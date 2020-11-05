Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,743 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $202,972,000 after purchasing an additional 914,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Expedia Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,731,285 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $142,313,000 after purchasing an additional 229,435 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,714 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $83,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,792,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPE opened at $98.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.65. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $137.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.