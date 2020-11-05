Telemus Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,576 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $289.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.19. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $303.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

