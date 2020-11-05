Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.00 by Warburg Research

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) received a €3.00 ($3.53) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on O2D. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €3.13 ($3.69).

ETR O2D opened at €2.27 ($2.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a PE ratio of -57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.47. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 1-year low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of €2.92 ($3.44).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

