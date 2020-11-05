Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 19.42%.

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $358.81 million, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.20.

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 5,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $73,528.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745,332 shares in the company, valued at $51,648,128.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 38,706 shares of company stock worth $528,240. 20.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

